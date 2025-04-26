Basics of Machine Sewing: Make Your Own Reversible Napkin

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Have you always wanted to know a few basics of machine sewing so you could make something simple?

Then this is your class! Come and learn the basics of how a sewing machine works, and at the same time, make a super simple reversible napkin that you will take home!

You will learn how to:

Thread the machine and bobbin (what is a bobbin?)

Set your stitch length

Adjust your stitches

Use the foot pedal

Thread and change the needle

Sew straight and curved lines, using seam allowances

Read a simple pattern

Find the grainline in a piece of fabric

Use basic sewing tools and techniques

Supplies: Machines, all necessary equipment and supplies are provided. Just bring yourself!

Please note: Space is limited.

About the instructor:

Kristen Bragdon has a love of all things creative! She started sewing at an early age and continued on to study Fashion Design at Ryerson University in Toronto. She then continued her studies in Textiles at North Carolina State University and has since worked in the Fabric and Carpet industries for 15 years.

After her daughters were born, she began Freelance work in Carpet and Textile Design, Architectural and Interior Design, and engaged in Arts Education. She also enjoys planning epic Birthday Parties and making Halloween Costumes with (and for) her girls.

She is passionate about making and creating in many forms, but her first love was sewing, and she would like to share some of her experience and knowledge with those who want to learn this craft. She, her husband, their two girls (and a crazy dog) live here in Chattanooga.