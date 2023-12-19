Basket Weaving at Reflection Riding

Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center 400 Garden Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Inspired by the woven work of Sarah Sense in our permanent collection, this workshop includes tips on finding invasive plants used for weaving and an opportunity to create woven baskets with pre-collected materials.

Participants are encouraged to bring a sack lunch or snacks (no alcohol, please). This workshop is held at Reflection Riding and participants are invited to visit the Hunter afterward to explore our galleries. Museum admission is included with program registration.

$25/person ($20/Hunter and Reflection Riding Members). Open to all ages; youth under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Register here: https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Basket-Weaving-at-Reflection-Riding

For additional questions or to register as a Reflection Riding member, please email acausey@huntermuseum.org.

