Join the French American Chamber of Commerce Tennessee Branch for a Bastille Day celebration! with games, music and more!

Monday, July 10th from 6:00PM to 10:00PM at Adelle's Crêperie, 400 East Main Street, Chattanooga, TN 37408

No advanced reservations needed

Free to attend

Crêpes and drinks available for purchase by Adelle's Crêperie