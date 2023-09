× Expand Infinity Flux Batman Day at Infinity Flux, Saturday, Sept 16

Light the Bat-Signal at Infinity Flux! Celebrate one of the most iconic comic book characters ever created with us Saturday, September 16! Get exclusive, FREE Batman comics and other giveaways Saturday only! Limited quantities of special foil variant covers will also be available for purchase.

SPECIAL SALE:

- 50% off ALL DC back issues!

- Buy one get one HALF OFF on all DC graphic novels!

-20% off all Bat-Family action figures!