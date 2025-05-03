× Expand KIC Untitled (700 x 500 px) - 1 Culinary Wars

A Culinary Showdown for a Cause

On Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 2:00 PM, the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga (KIC) will transform into a battleground for culinary creativity and school pride during the highly anticipated "Battle of the Bosses: Culinary Wars." This one-of-a-kind event showcases the exceptional talents of the Midtown Learning Community’s Culinary Arts Program.

Setting their executive titles aside, Dr. Crystal Sorrells and Dr. LeAndrea Ware, executive administrators and proud alumni, will step into the kitchen as rival chefs. Trading their administrative roles for cutting boards, they will represent their respective alma maters in a friendly, yet fierce, culinary showdown. This event celebrates not only their school pride but also the shared mission of mentorship, growth, and unity that connects the two schools.

Proceeds from "Battle of the Bosses" will directly support the culinary arts programs at both schools. These funds will provide students with enhanced learning opportunities, industry exposure, and essential resources, helping to cultivate the next generation of chefs and hospitality leaders.