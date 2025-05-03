Battle Below the Clouds: BBQ Festival + Cookoff

× Expand Ruby Falls Ruby Falls

Gather for a day of fun, food, and friendly competition at the 10th Annual Battle Below the Clouds BBQ Festival! Cheer on fourteen teams of barbecue enthusiasts going snout to snout for best ribs, pork butt, and more! Live bluegrass music, food trucks, kid’s activities, and door prizes scheduled throughout the day.

No tickets are needed to attend the festival. Instead, guests are encouraged to make donations to the Lana’s Love Foundation, a Chattanooga nonprofit with the mission of providing fun, year-round activities for local kids fighting cancer and their families.

More information can be found at www.rubyfalls.com/events/battle-below-the-clouds/