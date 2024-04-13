BEADWORK EMBROIDERY: MAKE YOUR OWN BROOCH - IN-PERSON CLASS

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Participants can embroider their own designs or use templates provided by the instructor.

Please note: All supplies included.

About the instructor:

Athena Buxton is a local art educator, printmaker, and lover of all things craft. After earning a Masters of Arts in Art History and Museum Education, Athena dedicated her career to teaching both children and adults about art. When she isn't teaching, Athena can usually be found at her kitchen table starting another art project.

Art & Exhibitions, Home & Garden
4235212643
