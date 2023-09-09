× Expand Beatles 4 Sale/The GEM Theatre Beatles 4 Sale

Fans of the iconic Beatles’ early hits will not want to miss the Beatles 4 Sale concert at The GEM Theatre on Saturday, September 9 at 7:30pm. Showcasing the songs that forever changed the rock n’ roll landscape, Beatles 4 Sale perform with the same energy the Fab Four brought to the stage from 1962 to 1966. Tickets are $30-$35; reserved seating is recommended and available by calling the box office at 706-625-3132 or online: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35906.