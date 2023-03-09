Beatles vs Stones - A Musical Showdown

Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown comes to the Walker Theatre on Thursday, March 9 at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $20 - $40 and may be purchased by phone at 423-757-5580, the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium Box Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com. The Box Office is located at 399 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37402 and is open Monday – Friday from 10:00 am – 2 pm and extended hours on show days. The Walker Theatre is located at 399 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37402. The show is appropriate for all ages.

