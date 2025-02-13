Beauty in the details, sounds and sights of nature
to
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
×
Virginia Beahan and Laura McPhee, Somerset tea plantation office and flame trees in the jungle, near Nuwara Eliya, Sri Lanka, 1993. Color Coupler Print. Bank of America collection.
Somerset tea plantation
This in-gallery experience inspired by the photographs in The Long View: From Conservation to Sustainability | Works from the Bank of America Collection features imagery, music, fashion design, and movement from Christopher Shaw, Swayyvo and Vee Rhodes.
Info
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions, Talks & Readings