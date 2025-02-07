BECOMING LED ZEPPELIN in IMAX!

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

BECOMING LED ZEPPELIN is the first ever authorized documentary about the band. The film charts the early musical influences and careers of each bandmate before diving deep into their first two albums and subsequent tours. The film features “never-before-seen” footage, remastered sound and video, and audio interviews with John Bonham that have been kept private for decades. Full songs play in the film, making it feel just like a concert.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Film
8002620695
