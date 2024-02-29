Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto

× Expand Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Indulge in a night of musical grandeur as the CSO joins forces with internationally renowned pianist Alexander Schimpf

Indulge in a night of musical grandeur as the CSO joins forces with internationally renowned pianist Alexander Schimpf for a harmonious dialogue between two monumental compositions that span the ages. Ludwig Van Beethoven's "Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat Major, Op. 73, 'Emperor'' sets the tone, where the piano's regal melodies converse with the orchestra in a display of Schimpf’s virtuosic brilliance. Sergei Prokofiev's Symphony No. 5 in B-flat Major, Op. 100 follows, seamlessly blending lyricism and modernity, traversing emotional depths from introspection to exultation.