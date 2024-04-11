Beethoven Symphony No. 9

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium 399 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Join us for Kayoko Dan’s final main-stage performance as Music Director of the CSO. Embark on a transcendent musical voyage that traverses time, culture, and emotion. Jessie Montgomery's "Starburst" ignites the evening with an exuberant kaleidoscope of melodies and rhythms. Maurice Ravel's "Mother Goose Suite" enchants with its delicate storytelling, weaving a tapestry of fairy tales through vibrant orchestrations. The evening reaches its grand conclusion with what is widely regarded as one of the greatest compositions of all time, Ludwig Van Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125, 'Choral'. This monumental work showcases the incredible talent on stage where the orchestra's nuanced performance unveils the symphony's profound emotional depth. Over 100 voices from the CSO Chorus and a variety of community choirs herald in the arrival of Symphony No. 9’s transformative finale - the famous Ode to Joy chorus.

Concerts & Live Music
423-267-8583
