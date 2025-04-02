Beginner I Bachata Dance Course - April
G2G Salsa 2255 Center St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Jesse Ramos
Beginner I Bachata Dance Course - April
This will be a 3-WEEK course, 6 classes total
G2G teaches LA style salsa and bachata dance classes in Chattanooga, TN. Our 3-week courses are tailored to maximize your experience and learning. Come alone or with a partner! Our group courses are a great way to meet new people and hone your skills. No previous dance experience required, just a smile and a positive attitude!
Register online prior to course to secure your spot! Spots are limited!
BEG BACHATA DANCE COURSE:
Start: 4/2/25 - 4/17/25
Every Wednesday & Thursday from 7-8 PM
COST - 6 CLASSES TOTAL:
$170 - Couples (6 classes)
$95 - Individual (6 classes)
Since this course is progressive, no drop-ins are allowed