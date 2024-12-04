× Expand Jesse Ramos Beginner I Bachata Dance Course - December

This will be a 3-WEEK course, 6 classes total

G2G teaches LA style salsa and bachata dance classes in Chattanooga, TN. Our 3-week courses are tailored to maximize your experience and learning. Come alone or with a partner! Our group courses are a great way to meet new people and hone your skills. No previous dance experience required, just a smile and a positive attitude!

Register online prior to course to secure your spot! Spots are limited!

BEG BACHATA DANCE COURSE:

Start: 12/4/24 - 12/19/24

Every Wednesday & Thursday from 7-8 PM

COST - 6 CLASSES TOTAL:

$150 - Couples ($12.50 per class ea.)

$85 - Individual ($14.16 per class)

Since this course is progressive, no drop-ins are allowed