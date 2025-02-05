Beginner I Bachata Dance Course - February

G2G Salsa 2255 Center St , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

This will be a 3-WEEK course, 6 classes total

G2G teaches LA style salsa and bachata dance classes in Chattanooga, TN. Our 3-week courses are tailored to maximize your experience and learning. Come alone or with a partner! Our group courses are a great way to meet new people and hone your skills. No previous dance experience required, just a smile and a positive attitude!

Register online prior to course to secure your spot! Spots are limited!

BEG BACHATA DANCE COURSE:

Start: 2/5/25 - 2/20/25

Every Wednesday & Thursday from 7-8 PM

COST - 6 CLASSES TOTAL:

$170 - Couples (6 classes)

$95 - Individual (6 classes)

Since this course is progressive, no drop-ins are allowed

Info

Theater & Dance
423-250-9944
