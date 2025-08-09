Beginner I Bachata Dance Course (Saturdays) - August
to
G2G Salsa 2255 Center St , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
G2G Salsa
Make new friends while learning to dance! No partner or experience required!
This will be a 3-WEEK course, every Saturday
G2G teaches LA style salsa and bachata dance classes in Chattanooga, TN. Our three-week courses are tailored to maximize your experience and learning. Come alone or with a partner! Our group courses are a great way to meet new people and hone your skills. No previous dance experience required, just a smile and a positive attitude!
Register online to reserve a spot. Space is limited!
BEG BACHATA DANCE COURSE - 3 CLASSES TOTAL:
Start Date: 8/9/25 - 8/23/25
Every Saturday from 10:30 am-12 pm
COST:
Individual: $70 (3, 90-min classes)
Couples: $130 (3, 90-min classes)
Since this course is progressive, no drop-ins are allowed.