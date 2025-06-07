Beginner I Bachata Dance Course (Saturdays) - June

× Expand G2G Salsa Make new friends while learning to dance! No partner or experience required!

This will be a 3-WEEK course, every Saturday

G2G teaches LA style salsa and bachata dance classes in Chattanooga, TN. Our three-week courses are tailored to maximize your experience and learning. Come alone or with a partner! Our group courses are a great way to meet new people and hone your skills. No previous dance experience required, just a smile and a positive attitude!

Register online to reserve a spot. Space is limited!

BEG BACHATA DANCE COURSE - 3 CLASSES TOTAL:

Start Date: 6/7/25 - 6/21/25

Every Saturday from 10:30 am-12 pm

COST:

Individual: $70 (3, 90-min classes)

Couples: $130 (3, 90-min classes)

Since this course is progressive, no drop-ins are allowed.