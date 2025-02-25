Beginner Crochet: Create a Beautiful Flower

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Have you ever wanted to try crochet but didn’t know where to start? This class is perfect for beginners!

In this class, you will learn about yarn and hook sizes, essential crochet stitches, and how to read a basic crochet pattern. Your instructor Katheryn Hande will guide you through every step, from how to properly hold your crochet hook and yarn to creating a charming crochet flower. You’ll receive hands-on instruction in a relaxed, supportive environment, ensuring you feel confident in your newfound skills.

All materials, including your choice of yarn and a crochet hook, will be provided for you to use during the class and for you to take home! By the end of the class, you'll have a completed flower and the tools to continue your crochet journey!

No prior experience needed—just bring your creativity and enthusiasm!

About the instructor:

Katheryn Hande is a versatile artist with extensive experience across various mediums, including clothing design, jewelry making, oil, acrylic, and pastel painting, fiber arts, interior design, pottery, clay sculpting, and decorative crafts. Her artistic talent shines through as she thrives on using her imagination and skills to create beautiful things.

A lifelong learner and dedicated creator, Katheryn finds the utmost fulfillment when channeling her creativity into crafting exquisite works of art. While she served as an Education Specialist for 14 years, her passion for providing quality educational opportunities remains unwavering, and she is genuinely invested in the success of others.

In 2021, Katheryn and her family made the move to Tennessee, now residing in Georgetown with her husband, two children, two bunnies, a cat, and their Corgi named Pepper. Eager to contribute to the vibrant art community in Chattanooga, she is excited about teaching creative arts classes and engaging with fellow artists in the area.