Bud's Creative Arts Center Beginner Crochet Workshop

Join us every Thursday over 5 weeks and delve into the fundamentals of crocheting under the guidance of your instructor, Margaret Park. From mastering the basics—like holding your crochet hook and yarn, creating a slip knot, and crafting single and double crochet stitches—to advancing your skills with fun practical projects.

What you’ll learn during Beginner Crochet workshop:

Week 1: Pot Holder - Learn foundational techniques, single and double crochet.

Week 2: Headband - Explore increasing and decreasing techniques for shaping.

Week 3: Fringe Scarf - Combine single and double crochet to add texture and style.

Week 4: Granny Square - Dive into 2 tone color changes and pattern construction with a classic motif.

Week 5: 3-Dimensional Pumpkin – Learn to crochet decorative little pumpkins that make great gifts or accessories, complimenting the fall season.

For a detailed workshop description and supply list, please visit our website:

www.BudsCreativeArtsCenter.com