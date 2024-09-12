Beginner Crochet Workshop
Bud's Creative Arts Center 5325 Old Hixson Pike , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37343
Bud's Creative Arts Center
Beginner Crochet Workshop
Join us every Thursday over 5 weeks and delve into the fundamentals of crocheting under the guidance of your instructor, Margaret Park. From mastering the basics—like holding your crochet hook and yarn, creating a slip knot, and crafting single and double crochet stitches—to advancing your skills with fun practical projects.
What you’ll learn during Beginner Crochet workshop:
Week 1: Pot Holder - Learn foundational techniques, single and double crochet.
Week 2: Headband - Explore increasing and decreasing techniques for shaping.
Week 3: Fringe Scarf - Combine single and double crochet to add texture and style.
Week 4: Granny Square - Dive into 2 tone color changes and pattern construction with a classic motif.
Week 5: 3-Dimensional Pumpkin – Learn to crochet decorative little pumpkins that make great gifts or accessories, complimenting the fall season.
For a detailed workshop description and supply list, please visit our website:
www.BudsCreativeArtsCenter.com