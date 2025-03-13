× Expand by Christiana Key 2025 Workshops Facebook Group Cover - 3.13.25 Beginner Garden Beginner’s Guide to Growing Your Own Vegetable Garden with The Garden Chick

Have you ever wanted to grow your own fresh vegetables but thought you didn’t have the time, space, or knowledge? This beginner-friendly class will show you how to set up a vegetable garden for success—no matter your experience level or the size of your yard!

You’ll learn:

– How to create healthy soil for thriving plants.

– Tips for choosing the best location for your garden.

– Which vegetables to grow during each season.

– Simple organic pest control techniques using herbs and flowers.

– How to maximize your space with square foot gardening in raised beds.

By the end of the class, you’ll have the confidence to start your own garden and enjoy the benefits of fresh, homegrown vegetables. Whether you’re short on time, space, or experience, this class will help you grow a garden that works for you.

Get your tickets at the link!

ABOUT YOUR FACILITATOR:

Karen Creel is the owner of Gardenchick, member of the Garden Coach Society and a certified Garden Coach. She lives on four acres in Chickamauga where she Gardens, creates DIY projects with her “junk” finds, and raises a few hens. You can keep up with her projects, and receive gardening and urban homesteading tips on her blog www.Gardenchick.com.