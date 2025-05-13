× Expand Laura CWG Monthly

Beginner’s Guide to Making Money as a Freelance Book Professional

Presented by CWG and Ghostwriter Hannah Sandoval

Want to turn your creative writing skills into a career?

Want to spend your work week wrapped up in the world of books?

Hannah Sandoval has spent almost a decade as a full-time

freelance ghostwriter and editor, specializing in fantasy novels, through her

business, PurpleInkPen. The income she makes helping clients create the manuscripts

of their dreams supported a family of three through the pandemic. Freelancing

in the book industry, even fiction, is a viable career that is sadly talked

about very little.

Join CWG on May 13th as Hannah walks us through

the various types of freelancing, the nature of book ghostwriting, and some

tangible first steps to get you started writing and editing for a living as your

own boss. There will be a Q&A after the presentation where you can ask any burning questions you have about the industry.

The monthly program meeting of the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild is free and open to all. It is held on the 2nd Tuesday, 6 to 8 PM, at The Edney Building, 5th floor, 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga. Note that the entrance door is locked after 6:30 so please arrive promptly, or if late, text a friend to open door.