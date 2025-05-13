Beginner’s Guide to Making Money as a Freelance Book Professional
to
The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
Laura
CWG Monthly
Presented by CWG and Ghostwriter Hannah Sandoval
Want to turn your creative writing skills into a career?
Want to spend your work week wrapped up in the world of books?
Hannah Sandoval has spent almost a decade as a full-time
freelance ghostwriter and editor, specializing in fantasy novels, through her
business, PurpleInkPen. The income she makes helping clients create the manuscripts
of their dreams supported a family of three through the pandemic. Freelancing
in the book industry, even fiction, is a viable career that is sadly talked
about very little.
Join CWG on May 13th as Hannah walks us through
the various types of freelancing, the nature of book ghostwriting, and some
tangible first steps to get you started writing and editing for a living as your
own boss. There will be a Q&A after the presentation where you can ask any burning questions you have about the industry.
The monthly program meeting of the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild is free and open to all. It is held on the 2nd Tuesday, 6 to 8 PM, at The Edney Building, 5th floor, 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga. Note that the entrance door is locked after 6:30 so please arrive promptly, or if late, text a friend to open door.