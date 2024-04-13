BEGINNER'S GUIDE TO TRAVEL PHOTOGRAPHY - IN-PERSON CLASS

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Learn the tips, tools, and tricks used by professional travel journalists whose photography has been featured by Lonely Planet, Atlas Obscura, The Discoverer, and numerous in-flight magazines and travel sites from around the world.

About the instructors:

Mike and Angela Ballard are passionate about travel. They’ve visited over 150 countries and territories on all seven continents, and they serve as travel correspondents for The Daily Refresh on ABC television (Newschannel 9). In addition to their work in TV, the Ballards are contributors to Lonely Planet, Atlas Obscura, Google, The Family Channel, and more. They also manage We Married Adventure, where they share their firsthand experiences from around the world and provide travel coaching for people who want to have adventures of their own.

