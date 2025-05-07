Beginner I Salsa Dance Course
to
G2G Salsa 2255 Center St , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Jesse Ramos
G2G Salsa
This will be a 3 WEEK Course
G2G teaches LA style salsa and bachata dance classes in Chattanooga, TN. Our three-week courses are tailored to maximize your experience and learning. Come alone or with a partner! Our group courses are a great way to meet new people and hone your skills. No previous dance experience required, just a smile and a positive attitude!
*Register ONLINE to reserve a spot - Space is limited so register early before enrollment closes*
BEGINNER SALSA DANCE COURSE:
Course Dates: 5/7 - 5/22
Course Schedule: Every Wednesday & Thursday from 7-8 PM
Details: 6 Classes Total
COURSE COST:
$170 - Couples ($14.16 per class)
$95 - Individual ($15.83 per class)
*No drop ins allowed due to progressive nature of the course*