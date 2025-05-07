Beginner I Salsa Dance Course

× Expand Jesse Ramos G2G Salsa

This will be a 3 WEEK Course

G2G teaches LA style salsa and bachata dance classes in Chattanooga, TN. Our three-week courses are tailored to maximize your experience and learning. Come alone or with a partner! Our group courses are a great way to meet new people and hone your skills. No previous dance experience required, just a smile and a positive attitude!

*Register ONLINE to reserve a spot - Space is limited so register early before enrollment closes*

BEGINNER SALSA DANCE COURSE:

Course Dates: 5/7 - 5/22

Course Schedule: Every Wednesday & Thursday from 7-8 PM

Details: 6 Classes Total

COURSE COST:

$170 - Couples ($14.16 per class)

$95 - Individual ($15.83 per class)

*No drop ins allowed due to progressive nature of the course*