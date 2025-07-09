Beginner I Salsa Dance Course
G2G Salsa Chattanooga 2255 Center St Ste 100, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
G2G Salsa
Make new friends while learning to dance! No partner or experience required!
This will be a 3 WEEK Course
G2G teaches LA style salsa and bachata dance classes in Chattanooga, TN. Our three-week courses are tailored to maximize your experience and learning. Come alone or with a partner! Our group courses are a great way to meet new people and hone your skills. No previous dance experience required, just a smile and a positive attitude!
*Register ONLINE to reserve a spot - Space is limited so register early before enrollment closes*
BEGINNER SALSA DANCE COURSE:
Course Dates: 7/9 - 7/24
Course Schedule: Every Wednesday & Thursday from 7-8 PM
Details: 6 Classes Total
COURSE COST:
$170 - Couples ($14.16 per class)
$95 - Individual ($15.83 per class)
*No drop ins allowed due to progressive nature of the course*