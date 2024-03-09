Beginner I Salsa Dance Course - SATURDAYS

× Expand G2G Salsa Make new friends while learning to dance! No partner or experience required!

This will be a 3 WEEK Course

G2G teaches LA style salsa and bachata dance classes in Chattanooga, TN. Our three-week courses are tailored to maximize your experience and learning. Come alone or with a partner! Our group courses are a great way to meet new people and hone your skills. No previous dance experience required, just a smile and a positive attitude!

*Register ONLINE to reserve a spot - Space is LIMITED so register early before enrollment closes*

BEGINNER SALSA DANCE COURSE: SATURDAYSCourse Dates: 3/9, 3/16, and 3/23Course Times: Saturdays, 10:30 am - 12:00 pmDetails: 3 Classes Total

COURSE COST - (3 classes, 90 min each)$120 - Couples $65 - Individual

*No drop ins allowed due to progressive nature of the course*