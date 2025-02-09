Belly Dancing Series: Individual Classes

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Learn all about belly dancing!

This is a beginner-centered belly dance series that teaches enjoyable basic moves and introduces you to the music and culture from which the dance originates. Each week builds on the previous week’s class. You do not have to have any dance experience, nor do you have to wear mid-drift bearing attire. Just wear comfortable clothes that allow movement. Hip-scarves to borrow during class will be provided.

Bring your curiosity about the dance, your body as-is and a water bottle for hydration.

This Belly Dancing series runs four Sundays in a row on January 19, 26, February 2 and 9 from 2 to 3 p.m. Tickets are sold individually for $20 per session or $60 for all four weeks.You can purchase the entire series here.

About the instructor:

Narah Nicole has been studying and performing Belly Dance for 20+ years. She has danced in many troupes and venues across the Southeast, from restaurants and theaters to renaissance festivals and the Texas State Fair. Since 2022, she has taught 100+ students at the Chattery. She guides individuals to explore belly dance in a safe environment, meeting them exactly where they are and using their curiosity about the dance as the starting point.