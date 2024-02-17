Ben Van Winkle and The Figment

Walker Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Local composer and singing-cellist Ben Van Winkle and his group of unique instrumentalists (The Figment) are joined by CSO musicians on the Walker Theater stage for one night only! Ben Van Winkle and The Figment make music in the moment, inspiring human connection through luscious textures, improvisation, and music that speaks to the soul. His music has been described as a seamless blend of Ravel's orchestration, John Mayer's song writing, and Disney's story driven melodies. Ignite your imagination, inspire your emotions, and connect to the universal human experience with Ben Van Winkle and The Figment.

Walker Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
