Beyond the Basics: Shaking Up Your Value, Color & Composition with David Dibble
to
Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
×
Townsed Atelier
David Dibble
In this three-day intensive workshop, celebrated American artist and teacher David Dibble will help intermediate-to-advanced artists think in new ways and push to new places. Through studies and visual exercises artists will get out of their routine and see new possibilities in color, value, ‘keying’ a painting, and composition.
Info
Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Art & Exhibitions