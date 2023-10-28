Biannual 423 Night at Southern Adventist University

The Student Association at Southern Adventist University invites the community to campus for its 6th annual 423 Night Market on Saturday, October 28, at 9 p.m. This student-organized event will be held in the parking lot of the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. It will showcase the creativity of Southern students and employees, featuring live music and handcrafted items for sale including original artworks, soap, greeting cards, food, and more. Admission is free, and the event is open to the public. For more information, call 423.236.2600.

