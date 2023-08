× Expand The Chattanooga Market Big Band Day November 12 at The Chattanooga Market

Come enjoy the music on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage for another free performance!

The band is well known for a variety of ballroom dance music that includes classic and modern big band, swing, Latin, and waltz tunes.

Our Veteran’s Day tradition continues! There will be a Quilts of Valor presentation ceremony at 1:30 pm. Thank you for your service!