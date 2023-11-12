× Expand BIG GUN/The GEM Theatre BIG GUN

Get ready to experience the legendary music of one of the greatest rock and roll bands of all time when BIG/GUN: A Tribute to AC/DC takes The GEM Theatre stage on Saturday, October 21 at 7:30pm. The Knoxville-based musicians have been performing for over 20 years and have created an authenticity that transports the audience back to AC/DC’s early shows. Tickets are $40-$56; reserved seating recommended and available by calling 706-625-3132 or going online: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35906.