BIG GUN: A Tribute to AC/DC

Calhoun's GEM Theatre 114 North Wall Street, Georgia 30701

Get ready to experience the legendary music of one of the greatest rock and roll bands of all time when BIG/GUN: A Tribute to AC/DC takes The GEM Theatre stage on Saturday, October 21 at 7:30pm. The Knoxville-based musicians have been performing for over 20 years and have created an authenticity that transports the audience back to AC/DC’s early shows. Tickets are $40-$56; reserved seating recommended and available by calling 706-625-3132 or going online: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35906.

Info

