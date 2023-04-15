× Expand Scenic City Shakespeare Billie the Bard's Puppet Playhouse

Billie the Bard's Puppet Playhouse premieres this April with 6 FREE community performances at the Chattanooga Public Library's Downtown Branch Auditorium.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

Performances at:

1:00

2:00

3:00

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Performances at:

1:00

2:00

3:00

Bille the Bard’s Puppet Playhouse is a new hands-on educational puppetry program for elementary aged learners created by Scenic City Shakespeare with funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission. Through scenes from Shakespeare’s A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM, learners will experience classic text and engage in a magical story alongside puppet characters. Billie the Bard leads puppet students through Social Emotional Learning challenges as they work together in rehearsal and learn about Shakespeare’s words and world.

Program runs around 45 minutes and is ideal for 2nd-5th grade learners - though all will enjoy this family-friendly interactive puppet show!