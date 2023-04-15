Billie the Bard's Puppet Playhouse

to

The Chattanooga Public Library 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402

Billie the Bard's Puppet Playhouse premieres this April with 6 FREE community performances at the Chattanooga Public Library's Downtown Branch Auditorium.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

Performances at:

1:00

2:00

3:00

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Performances at:

1:00

2:00

3:00

Bille the Bard’s Puppet Playhouse is a new hands-on educational puppetry program for elementary aged learners created by Scenic City Shakespeare with funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission. Through scenes from Shakespeare’s A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM, learners will experience classic text and engage in a magical story alongside puppet characters. Billie the Bard leads puppet students through Social Emotional Learning challenges as they work together in rehearsal and learn about Shakespeare’s words and world.

Program runs around 45 minutes and is ideal for 2nd-5th grade learners - though all will enjoy this family-friendly interactive puppet show!

Info

The Chattanooga Public Library 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Billie the Bard's Puppet Playhouse - 2023-04-15 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Billie the Bard's Puppet Playhouse - 2023-04-15 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Billie the Bard's Puppet Playhouse - 2023-04-15 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Billie the Bard's Puppet Playhouse - 2023-04-15 13:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Monday

March 27, 2023

Tuesday

March 28, 2023

Wednesday

March 29, 2023

Thursday

March 30, 2023

Friday

March 31, 2023

Saturday

April 1, 2023

Sunday

April 2, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours