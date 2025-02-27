Biology Philosopher Paul Nelson
to
Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee
Paul Nelson, PhD
Southern Adventist University welcomes Paul Nelson, PhD, a biology philosopher involved in the intelligent design debate internationally for three decades, to speak for the annual Origins Convocation on Thursday, February 27, at 11 a.m. in Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists on campus. This free event is open to the public. Visit southern.edu/southernevents for livestream options and additional information.
