Birds, Bees, Bats, & Butterflies Series at Enterprise South Nature Park - BATS WEEK
to
Enterprise South Nature Park Visitor Center 190 Still Hollow Loop, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
Hamilton County Parks and Recreation
Birds, Bees, Bats, & Butterflies Series at Enterprise South Nature Park BATS WEEK Wednesday, June 18th 11 am – 2 pm.
Birds, Bees, Bats, & Butterflies Series at Enterprise South Nature Park
BATS WEEK
It’s BAT WEEK! Let’s get batty and discover the fascinating world of our insect-eating pollinator pals!
• Wednesday, June 18th
• 11 am – 2 pm
• Enterprise South Nature Park Visitor Center
• Learn about Bats
• Free Bat Activity with Supplies Provided
• Family Fun!
• Free Parking
• All Ages Welcome
• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!
Enterprise South Nature Park 190 Still Hollow Loop, Chattanooga, TN 37416
Rain or Shine Event!
Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/16NUVbMUwr/
For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov
#HamCoTnParks #BirdsBeesBatsButterflies #Bats #ESNP #OutdoorFun