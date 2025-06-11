Birds, Bees, Bats, & Butterflies Series at Enterprise South Nature Park - BEE WEEK
Enterprise South Nature Park Visitor Center 190 Still Hollow Loop, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
Hamilton County Parks and Recreation
Birds, Bees, Bats, & Butterflies Series at Enterprise South Nature Park - BEE WEEK
It's BEE WEEK! Get the buzz and bee the change for our pollinator friends!
• Wednesday, June 11th
• 11 am – 2 pm
• Learn about Bees
• Free Bee Hotel Activity with Supplies Provided
• Family Fun!
• Free Parking
• All Ages Welcome
• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!
Rain or Shine Event!
Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/19DdQWTRS7/
For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov
#HamCoTnParks #BirdsBeesBatsButterflies #Bees #ESNP #OutdoorFun