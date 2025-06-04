Birds, Bees, Bats, & Butterflies Series at Enterprise South Nature Park BIRD WEEK
Enterprise South Nature Park Outdoor Classroom 7966 Ferdinand Piech Way, Harrison, Tennessee 37341
Hamilton County Parks and Recreation
Join us for the Birds, Bees, Bats, and Butterflies Series at Enterprise South Nature Park! Learn about birds and make a bird feeder for our feathered friends, Wednesday, June 4th!
Birds, Bees, Bats, & Butterflies Series at Enterprise South Nature Park - BIRD WEEK
It's BIRD WEEK! What's the word? Bird! Let's flock together and discover their fascinating worlds!
• Wednesday, June 4th
• 11 am – 2 pm
• ESNP Outdoor Classroom
• Learn about Birds and the environment
• Free Bird Feeder Activity with Supplies Provided
• Family Fun!
• Free Parking
• All Ages Welcome
• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!
Entrance at Summit Knobs Horse Trail – Please Follow Signs to Outdoor Classroom
Rain or Shine Event!
Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/16CV2H7BTD/
For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov
