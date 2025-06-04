× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation BIRDS BEES BATS BUTTERFLIES Parks Programs Flyers (Real Estate Flyer) - Birds Join us for the Birds, Bees, Bats, and Butterflies Series at Enterprise South Nature Park! Learn about birds and make a bird feeder for our feathered friends, Wednesday, June 4th!

Birds, Bees, Bats, & Butterflies Series at Enterprise South Nature Park - BIRD WEEK

It's BIRD WEEK! What's the word? Bird! Let's flock together and discover their fascinating worlds!

• Wednesday, June 4th

• 11 am – 2 pm

• ESNP Outdoor Classroom

• Learn about Birds and the environment

• Free Bird Feeder Activity with Supplies Provided

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

Enterprise South Nature Park Outdoor Classroom 7966 Ferdinand Piech Way, Harrison, TN 37341

Entrance at Summit Knobs Horse Trail – Please Follow Signs to Outdoor Classroom

Rain or Shine Event!

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/16CV2H7BTD/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

