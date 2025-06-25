Birds, Bees, Bats, & Butterflies Series at Enterprise South Nature Park BUTTERFLIES WEEK
to
Enterprise South Nature Park Visitor Center 190 Still Hollow Loop, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
Birds, Bees, Bats, & Butterflies Series at Enterprise South Nature Park - BUTTERFLIES WEEK
It’s BUTTERFLIES WEEK: More than just pretty wings! Discover the fascinating lives of butterflies!
• Wednesday, June 25th
• 11 am – 2 pm
• Learn about Butterflies
• Free Flower Planting Activity with Supplies Provided
• Family Fun!
• Free Parking
• All Ages Welcome
• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!
Rain or Shine Event!
Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/16Ty7LDNWe/
For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov
