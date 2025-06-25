× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation BIRDS BEES BATS BUTTERFLIES Parks Programs Flyers (Real Estate Flyer) - Butterflies Birds, Bees, Bats, & Butterflies Series at Enterprise South Nature Park - BUTTERFLIES WEEK Wednesday, June 25th Flyer

Birds, Bees, Bats, & Butterflies Series at Enterprise South Nature Park - BUTTERFLIES WEEK

It’s BUTTERFLIES WEEK: More than just pretty wings! Discover the fascinating lives of butterflies!

• Wednesday, June 25th

• 11 am – 2 pm

• Enterprise South Nature Park Visitor Center

• Learn about Butterflies

• Free Flower Planting Activity with Supplies Provided

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

Enterprise South Nature Park 190 Still Hollow Loop, Chattanooga, TN 37416

Rain or Shine Event!

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/16Ty7LDNWe/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

#HamCoTnParks #BirdsBeesBatsButterflies #Butterflies #ESNP #OutdoorFun