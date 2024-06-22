Birthday Bash on the Mountain
to
Walden's Ridge Civic League 2501 Fairmount Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Images by Waldenhouse Publishers, Inc.
Games for kids and grown-ups plus SIX inflatables will be fun for all ages at the Walden's Ridge Civic League Birthday Bash Saturday, June 22, from 4-8.
Fourth annual Birthday Bash to celebrate construction of the Civic League auditorium in 1921. FREE Birthday cake and ice cream; Balloons; MUSIC; Games for kids and Grown-ups; SIX inflatables; Hayrides; Food - hamburgers, hot dogs, pizza, shaved ice, funnel cake; popcorn. No admission charge; Tickets required for some activities.