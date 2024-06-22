Birthday Bash on the Mountain

Walden's Ridge Civic League 2501 Fairmount Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Fourth annual Birthday Bash to celebrate construction of the Civic League auditorium in 1921. FREE Birthday cake and ice cream; Balloons; MUSIC; Games for kids and Grown-ups; SIX inflatables; Hayrides; Food - hamburgers, hot dogs, pizza, shaved ice, funnel cake; popcorn. No admission charge; Tickets required for some activities.

Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
423-886-4568
