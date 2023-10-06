× Expand John Dooley The Black Legacy Project at Songbirds on 10/6

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $18

General Admission Day of Show: $20

A Film Screening, Concert, and Community Conversation

The Black Legacy Project is a musical celebration of Black history to advance racial solidarity, equity, and belonging. The Black LP is a national project produced by Music in Common - an Atlanta-based nonprofit that strengthens, empowers, and connects communities through the universal language, recently honored as 2022 CNN Champions for Change. From September 2021 - June 2023, the Black LP traveled the country, bringing together Black and White artists and artists of ALL backgrounds in week-long residencies to record present day interpretations of songs central to the Black American experience and to compose originals relevant to the pressing calls for change of our time. Community roundtable discussions helped inform how these songs were interpreted and written. Beginning in September 2023, along with the release of the debut album, Vol. 1, a touring band brings the songs of the project to audiences nationwide through interactive, engaging, and powerful live performance. Time and space permitting, each show opens with a screening of a documentary short about the project and concludes with a community conversation.