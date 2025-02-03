Black Professionals @ the Hunter

× Expand Hunter Museum of America Art February BP@TH

Chattanooga’s Black professionals are invited to a celebration of community, culture, and connections. This free bimonthly series is designed by and created for all area Black professionals.

This February’s theme is Pose, Power, and Poise: The Complexity of Identity. Inspired by the art of Kehinde Wiley, we will be featuring violin from Melody Poke, gallery discussions, networking, art-making, food from Fūd Vybez, and a cash bar.

To continue the BP@TH vibe after the event, guests are invited to attend an “after-hours" gathering; details and location to be announced at BP@TH.

What outfit makes you feel your best? Dress to express your identity!

Register now: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/4s9qj69

For questions, please contact Adera Causey (acausey@huntermuseum.org).

ABOUT // The Hunter Museum’s African American Audience Development Committee invites Chattanooga’s African American professionals to BPATH. This bimonthly series offers exclusive museum access, an opportunity to explore art by African American artists, and a chance to network and meet other professionals.

Generously sponsored by Unum, Coca-Cola Bottling United, EPB, Blue Cross Blue Shield and the Benwood Foundation.