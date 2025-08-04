× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Black Professionals @ the Hunter

Chattanooga’s Black professionals are invited to a celebration of community, culture, and connections. This free bimonthly series is designed by and created for all area Black professionals.

This month’s theme is “Building a Legacy” in honor of Black Business Month. The evening will feature a gallery experience with one of the newest pieces in the museum collection and a chance to learn about the mural in front of the Hunter by local artist Rondell Crier.

We will also be treated to music by DL Yancy, vocals from Darryl Wheeler and everyone will be invited to join a Black Business Bingo networking game highlighting local entrepreneurs.

The event will also feature treats from Chef Chasty and C&C Candy Company and a cash bar.

To continue the BP@TH vibe after the event, guests are invited to attend an “after-hours" gathering; details and location to be announced at BP@TH.

There is limited parking available at the museum and on adjacent streets. Guests are encouraged to consider Uber or another ride-share service.

Register now: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/3fg8s5r/lp/6f143aba-9b30-4bda-9920-0476256a7a36

For questions, please contact Adera Causey (acausey@huntermuseum.org).

ABOUT // The Hunter Museum’s African American Audience Development Committee invites Chattanooga’s African American professionals to BPATH. This bimonthly series offers exclusive museum access, an opportunity to explore art by African American artists, and a chance to network and meet other professionals.

Generously sponsored by Unum, Coca-Cola Bottling United, EPB, Blue Cross Blue Shield and the Benwood Foundation.