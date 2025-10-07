Black Professionals @ the Hunter

× Expand Courtesy of the Hunter Museum BP@TH

Chattanooga’s Black professionals are invited to a celebration of community, culture, and connections. This free bimonthly series is designed by and created for all area Black professionals. This month’s theme is “Homecoming” in celebration of the current special exhibition Silver Linings: Celebrating the Spelman Art Collection and HBCU homecoming season. The evening will feature an in-gallery discussion and a performance from Providence Newson Dance Co. plus music from DJ Prophet. We’ll also have homecoming-themed networking experiences, tastes from Chef Tab of The Absolute Best Eatery, and a cash bar. To match the theme, we invite everyone to wear something to rep your favorite school or your best homecoming memories. To continue the BP@TH vibe after the event, guests are invited to attend an “after-hours" gathering at Home Bar. There is limited parking available at the museum and on adjacent streets. Guests are encouraged to consider Uber or another ride-share service.

Register now: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/r eg/wg9ub8m/lp/30b8203f-08f7-44c2-8daa-2e85a2355266

The Hunter Museum’s African American Audience Development Committee invites Chattanooga’s African American professionals to BPATH. This bimonthly series offers exclusive museum access, an opportunity to explore art by African American artists, and a chance to network and meet other professionals. Generously sponsored by Unum, Coca-Cola Bottling United, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and the Benwood Foundation. Silver Linings: Celebrating the Spelman Art Collection is organized by the Spelman College Museum of Fine Art, Atlanta, Georgia. Curated by Liz Andrew and Karen Comer Lowe with initial contributions from Anne Collins Smith. Generous support provided by Art Bridges.