Hunter Museum
Black Professionals @ the Hunter
Chattanooga’s Black professionals are invited to a celebration of
community, culture, and connections. This free bimonthly series is
designed by and created for all area Black professionals.
Inspired by our special exhibit Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae
Rowe, April’s BP@TH will have networking experiences, performances by
local Black creatives and delicious treats from Chattanooga Bread Pudding
and The Island Vibe.
Register now:
http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=biviezbab&oeidk=a
07ejmrlnwq72dc7bfc
For questions please contact Adera Causey
(acausey@huntermuseum.org).
ABOUT // The Hunter Museum’s African American Audience Development
Committee invites Chattanooga’s African American professionals to
BPATH. This bimonthly series offers exclusive museum access, an
opportunity to explore art by African American artists, a chance to
network and meet other professionals.
Generously sponsored by Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union, EPB,
Coca-Cola Bottling United and Chambers Welding.
Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe is organized by the High Museum of
Art, Atlanta. Support for this exhibition and publication is provided by The Andy
Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. Major funding for this exhibition and
publication is provided by Judith Alexander and Henry Alexander. Generous support
for the national tour is provided by Art Bridges. The exhibition is curated by Dr.
Katherine Jentleson, Merrie and Dan Boone Curator of Folk and Self-Taught Art, High
Museum of Art, Atlanta. This project is supported in part by the National Endowment
for the Arts.
Local support for both exhibitions is generously provided by Elder’s Ace Hardware.