Black Professionals @ The Hunter

Chattanooga’s Black professionals are invited to a celebration of community, culture, and connections. This free bimonthly series is designed by and created for all area Black professionals. October’s BP@TH will feature an exploration of Black artists in our current exhibit Gilded: Contemporary Artists Explore Value and Worth. Everyone is encouraged to deck themselves out in golden colors.

To continue the BP@TH vibe after the event, guests are welcome to attend an “after-hours” gathering at a local spot; details and location to be announced at BP@TH.

For questions, please contact Adera Causey (acausey@huntermuseum.org).

Gilded is organized by the Weatherspoon Art Museum at UNC Greensboro and curated by Emily Stamey.

ABOUT // The Hunter Museum’s African American Audience Development Committee invites Chattanooga’s African American professionals to BPATH. This bimonthly series offers exclusive museum access, an opportunity to explore art by African American artists, and a chance to network and meet other professionals.

Generously sponsored by Coca-Cola Bottling United, EPB, Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union, and Chambers Welding.