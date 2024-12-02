× Expand Hunter Museum, "BP@TH," https://www.huntermuseum.org/events/event/black-professionals-the-hunter-13. BP@TH Hunter Museum

Monday, October 7, 6-8 PM

Black Professionals @ the Hunter

Chattanooga’s Black professionals are invited to a celebration of community, culture, and connections. This free bimonthly series is designed by and created for all area Black professionals.

October’s theme is Glamorous Graffiti: Art, Beats, Fashion & Dance, inspired by the Hunter’s special exhibition City as Canvas: Graffiti Art from the Martin Wong Collection. Discover the exhibit with a discussion led by BP@TH committee members, and enjoy a performance by dancer Ryan Roberts and music from DJ MCPRO with rap by C-Grimey. Then, get on the dance floor to show off your best 70s and 80s moves and be sure to leave your mark on our BP@TH collective graffiti art project.

This evening will feature a cash bar and treats from BeBe’s Brunch & Soulfood.

Dress in your favorite 70s- 90s East Coast styles!

To continue the BP@TH vibe after the event, guests are invited to attend an “after-hours" gathering; details and location to be announced at BP@TH.

Register now: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/xpd2emr

For questions, please contact Adera Causey (acausey@huntermuseum.org).

ABOUT // The Hunter Museum’s African American Audience Development Committee invites Chattanooga’s African American professionals to BPATH. This bimonthly series offers exclusive museum access, an opportunity to explore art by African American artists, and a chance to network and meet other professionals.

Generously sponsored by Unum, Coca-Cola Bottling United, EPB, Blue Cross Blue Shield and the Benwood Foundation.

City as Canvas: Graffiti Art from the Martin Wong Collection was organized by the Museum of the City of New York.