Black Swan 15th Anniversary Exclusive in IMAX!

IMAX, Searchlight Pictures. To celebrate 15 years, The Black Swan is coming to IMAX! With screenings only on August 21st and August 24th you won't want to miss your chance to see The Black Swan!

August 21 & August 24

Set in the cutthroat world of New York City ballet, Black Swan is a gripping psychological thriller that follows Nina, a dedicated dancer whose pursuit of perfection spirals into obsession when a new rival joins the company. As she prepares for the demanding dual role of the Swan Queen, the mounting pressure begins to blur the line between reality and delusion—leading to a mesmerizing descent into the dark depths of ambition, identity, and madness. Natalie Portman delivers a haunting, Oscar-winning performance in Black Swan, directed by visionary filmmaker Darren Aronofsky (The Wrestler) and released by Searchlight Pictures.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets.

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: Contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.