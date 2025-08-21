Black Swan 15th Anniversary Exclusive in IMAX!

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

August 21 & August 24

Set in the cutthroat world of New York City ballet, Black Swan is a gripping psychological thriller that follows Nina, a dedicated dancer whose pursuit of perfection spirals into obsession when a new rival joins the company. As she prepares for the demanding dual role of the Swan Queen, the mounting pressure begins to blur the line between reality and delusion—leading to a mesmerizing descent into the dark depths of ambition, identity, and madness. Natalie Portman delivers a haunting, Oscar-winning performance in Black Swan, directed by visionary filmmaker Darren Aronofsky (The Wrestler) and released by Searchlight Pictures.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets.

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: Contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

