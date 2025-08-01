The Black Wall Street RBG Ball 2025

× Expand Rhyme N Chatt Black wallstreet 2024

Join us for the 2025 edition of the RBG Ball (Red, Black & Green), an unforgettable evening of cocktails, fine cuisine, live entertainment—and of course, DANCING!

This year’s theme: All Black Attire – Inspired by 1910s–1920s Black Wall Street Glamour, as we honor our very own Black Wall Street Society of Chattanooga members for their unwavering commitment and philanthropic spirit, and we’ll be welcoming new members into the fold. Come dressed to the nines and help us kick off a NEW season of Black Excellence!

We’re thrilled to host this year’s ball at Mac Avenue Event Space, 1304 McCallie Avenue (with lots of FREE parking) on August 1st, beginning at 6:00 PM with a lively cash bar cocktail hour. At 7:00 PM, enjoy a curated 3 course dinner designed to tantalize even the most discerning palate.

This dazzling affair marks the official launch of our Inaugural 2025–2026 Chattanooga Festivals of Black Arts & Ideas “Festival Season”—a full year of festivals celebrating Black creativity, culture, and community.

Your ticket includes:

• Admission to our cocktail hour (cash bar)

• A three-course gourmet dinner curated by Chef Kenyatta Ashford

• First signature cocktail – Blacker the Berry

• Live performances by Juba Dance Ensemble

• The Black Wall Street Society of Chattanooga Pinning Ceremony

• Dancing and celebration

This is a fundraiser, so bring your checkbooks, credit cards, cash, and your generosity. Seating is VERY limited.

Let’s toast, twirl, and get TURNT UP for the culture!