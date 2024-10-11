× Expand Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit Black & Yellow Affair - 1 Black & Yellow Affair with Bun B

The Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit will kick-off with a Black & Yellow Affair with Bun B! Dress in your finest black & yellow attire and join us on the red carpet for a reception and fireside chat, giving you the chance to hear of Bun B's story of success, innovation, and entrepreneurship. An exclusive VIP Meet & Greet experience is also available!

ENTREPRENEURS: We're offering just ten exclusive vendor spots for this event, which includes admission.

Don't miss Chattanooga's biggest hip-hop event of the year!