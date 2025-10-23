Blacksmith Demonstration

× Expand photo by Ooltewah Farmers Market Blacksmith John Buff helps a young person form metal

Ooltewah Farmers Market will host John Buff of Refining Fire Forge on Thursday afternoon, October 23rd, 3:00 – 6:00 pm. He will have the forge fired up and will demonstrate live throughout the day, showing you how he works with and forms metals. Feel free to ask questions because he is here to teach and to share. Kids will have the opportunity to hammer a tiny toy sword themselves to take home for free. Finished examples of his blacksmithing work will be available to view and for sale on his table! This is a FREE community event ongoing during the Ooltewah Farmers Market. There is no charge to attend the event.

Ooltewah Farmers Market is a community service initiative by Ooltewah Nursery since 2013, and is open every Thursday all year round with local farms and food artisans exclusively. More information can be found by searching for Ooltewah Farmers Market on Facebook, or visit OoltewahNursery.com